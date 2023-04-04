(KXNET) — According to NDCompass.org, over the last 15 years, the number of adults 65 and older in North Dakota has grown by 52%.

By 2025, North Dakota expects this population to be about 150,000 people — or 18% of the state’s population. And caring for their emotional and physical health is very important.

North Dakota was one of the first states to explore and develop an arts and health program, specifically focusing on people in elder care facilities. The North Dakota Council on the Arts exemplifies this through its “Art for Life” program.

Whether it’s simply viewing art, or actively engaging in it, art therapy teaches seniors to use slow and deliberate movements that can restore some motor function for those struggling with physical disabilities or pains.

“You think about the power of experiencing art either as a creator or as someone who is witnessing it,” explained the Chair of the National Endowment for the Arts, Dr. Maria Rosario Jackson. “If you think about how we engage head, heart, and hand, intellectually, emotionally, and physically through the arts, it’s such an important way of being whole.”

Art therapy focuses on physical touch and vision, as opposed to verbal therapy. Because of this, many seniors find themselves expressing themselves and communicating in new ways, which stimulate areas of the brain they have not used in a while.