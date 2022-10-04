NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Governor Doug Burgum has declared October 2022 as Arts and Humanities Month for the state of North Dakota.

According to a news release, the official proclamation recognized that “the arts and humanities enhance and enrich the lives of all citizens; and affect every aspect of life in America today including the economy, social problem solving, job creation, education, creativity, and community livability. North Dakotans are encouraged to participate in arts and humanities activities and celebrate the cultural and historical riches of our state.”

North Dakota is home to two major statewide arts and humanities organizations: North Dakota Council on the Arts (NDCA) and Humanities North Dakota.

Both organizations have missions to provide educational and cultural opportunities to all citizens in our state.

North Dakota’s celebration of Arts and Humanities in October corresponds with the National Proclamation issued on September 30.

The Proclamation includes the announcement of a new Executive Order which seeks to integrate the arts, humanities, and museum and library services into policies, programs, and partnerships throughout the Federal government to tackle the greatest challenges of our time.

National Arts and Humanities Month is sponsored by a coalition of national organizations representing the arts and humanities.

The celebration grew out of National Arts Week, which was started in 1985 by the National Endowment for the Arts and Americans for the Arts.

To commemorate this year’s Arts and Humanities Month, NDCA will host two free biennial convenings including its Online Accessibility in the Arts Convening on October 13 and its Statewide Arts Convening on October 24-26 in Bismarck in collaboration with Main Street ND Summit 2022.

Learn more information about National Arts and Humanities Month at the Americans for the Arts website.