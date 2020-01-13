Live Now
As Temperatures Continue to Dip, First Responders have a Warning

(FARGO, N.D.)– With multiple days being below zero this week, emergency responders are reminding you to be careful when going outside.

High temps are expected to be in the single digits below zero, which could give you frostbite when you add that wind chill.

Responders say to make sure you’re wearing enough layers if you have to go outside for any reason. If you’re going out as a group, they say the main thing to do is stick together.

“Make sure that you have a buddy system, check on each other, make sure everyone is okay or you at least know where everybody’s at and have an idea,” said Fargo-Moorhead Operations Manager Don Martin.

Martin says they haven’t responded to many calls for frostbite over the years, because the cases have not been big enough to need an ambulance.

