Assault, gunfire, threats lead to arrest of 2 in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) — Police say they’ve arrested a couple in Jamestown after the woman fired gunshots and threatened to kill the man accused of assaulting her with a metal object.

Authorities say officers responded to an alley just after 10 p.m. Thursday after a caller reported hearing a woman screaming and threatening a man followed by three gunshots.

Police say a search of a vehicle belonging to one of the two turned up a gun, ammunition, a spent shell casing and a metal blunt object they said was used to injure the woman.

She was taken to the hospital, treated and released.