EDIT: The title has been changed to reflect the complaints against the distributors.

(KXNET) — Attorney General Drew Wrigley announced the filing of an administrative complaint against Western Distributing, Plains Gaming Distributing, and Midwest Gaming Distributing alleging violations of gaming laws and regulations that were intended to protect the integrity of charitable gaming.

According to a news release, in the complaint, the AG’s Gaming Division alleges that Western Distributing, Plains Gaming, and Midwest Distributing unlawfully engaged in, or conspired to engage in, facilitating illegal rent payments.

Other allegations include interfering with or attempting to influence a lessor’s relationship with a charitable gaming organization involving a lease agreement and interfering with or attempting to influence a charitable organization’s management, employment practices, policies, gaming operations, disbursement of net proceeds, or procurement of a charitable gaming site, all of which are in violation of state laws and regulatory provisions.

The complaint filed by the Attorney General alleges millions of dollars in charitable gaming proceeds have been improperly diverted to organizations aligned with Western Distributing, Plains Gaming Distributing, and Midwest Gaming Distributing as a result of the distributors’ conduct.

You can view the full complaint below: