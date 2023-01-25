NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — On Wednesday, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley continued to lay out his $85 million budget for state lawmakers.

But Wrigley now says he’s pulling back from a plan to request authority over the state crime lab.

Instead, Wrigley is now asking for the lab in Bismarck to appoint an operations director.

Earlier this month, Wrigley fired the lab director Robin Quinn and chose Jennifer Penner to serve as the lab’s interim director.

In a budget presentation on Wednesday, Wrigley says he hopes to hire four more forensic scientists to test guns and fingerprints, four more attorneys, and three more BCI agents to serve on the state’s Indian reservations.

“Our reservation lands are completely underserved by law enforcement,” Wrigley said. “Federal law enforcement is not meeting, and they’re not going to meet the needs. They have roughly 30% of the BIA officers they need on our reservation lands at any given time. They rotate them too often. The end is not in sight. That will not change, it’s been that way for many, many years.”

Wrigley says he’s also asking to hire another staffer in the Medicaid fraud unit as well as a BCI agent in charge of gaming in the state.