NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is asking lawmakers to give him more authority over the state crime lab.

This week, lawmakers are considering senate bill 2131, which removes the language that the lab operates separately from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Wrigley testified, asking the committee to say ‘yes’, arguing that it would allow the AG’s office to set priorities and fast-track certain pieces of evidence that several investigators around the state are waiting to take to trial.

But not everyone was on board, both defense attorneys as well as abused victims’ advocates say the two departments are separated for a reason.

“The problem we have is with workflow,” Wrigley argued. “With triaging the cases coming through. With timely provision of results and a host of what sounds like clerical issues. But I’ve stood in a lot of courtrooms, and in the time leading up to cases waiting for evidence to be done, and I know what that’s like.”

“When a forensic laboratory is not independent, a scientist’s results can be swayed by workplace bias, a desire for promotion, to avoid demotion or even direct pressure and influence by law enforcement and prosecuting attorneys,” Defense Attorney Justin Vinje said. “These problems are actually real world, they’re not limited to the movies.”

On Thursday afternoon, the senate state and local government committee allowed for more testimony. But they didn’t take action on the bill as of Thursday.