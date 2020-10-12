Attorney General is asked what happens if a deceased candidate wins an election

Secretary of State Al Jaeger is asking for an Attorney General’s opinion on a question most people have been asking: What happens if a deceased candidate wins in the General Election?

The question revolves around District 8 House candidate Dave Andahl of Bismarck, who died last week.

Jaeger has already said it’s too late to remove his name from the ballot, meaning people will have the opportunity to vote for him if they choose on November 3.

In a letter sent Monday, Jaeger wants North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem to clarify three key election process questions:

What will be the result or effect of votes that are cast for the deceased candidate?

If the deceased candidate receives a number of votes that would be sufficient to elect the candidate, may the candidate be declared to have been elected, and if so, would a vacancy then be deemed to exist?

If a vacancy does exist, what would be the process for filling the vacant position?

“As the state’s chief election official, I am requesting your opinion regarding the followibng circumstances and the procedure to be followed according to the state constitution and state laws,” Jaeger writes.