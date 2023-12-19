BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Tuesday afternoon, Attorney General Drew Wrigley was called in to answer a recent audit that says the cost of building went over by nearly $2 million.

The building along Burlington Avenue in Bismarck houses several state offices, including the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Much of the information discussing the agreement was deleted when former Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem passed away and his emails were deleted.

Wrigley says his office was given a check for around $224,000 from Stealth Properties, who said they were overpaid for the construction. Stealth is co-owned by state representative Jason Dockter.

But Wrigley also said former Deputy Troy Seibel discussed the financials two years ago with a staffer. Seibel then resigned after Wrigley was appointed as attorney general.

“And he’s telling Becky Keller we have to write a check for $1.7 something million,” Wrigley said. “Well, he didn’t have that in your ending fund, they had never requested this money from the legislature. They hadn’t alerted the legislature I find out later. This would have been ending fund money that would have gone back two days later into the general fund.”

The Montana Department of Justice was recently hired to take a closer look at the matter.

Wrigley’s office has recused themselves from the investigation.

They’re now looking for another prosecutor in North Dakota to take over the case to consider if anyone should be charged.