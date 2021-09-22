Audit finds 34 DUI tests given on expired, faulty devices

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s attorney general says his office is not to blame for the results of an audit that found nearly three dozen tests given to people allegedly driving under the influence were expired and therefore invalid.

The audit released Wednesday found that 34 of more than 8,900 tests analyzed over a two-year period ending were conducted using devices that were faulty or expired.

Auditor Joshua Gallion says the results are considered invalid and can be dismissed in court.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem says his office provides training and the kits without charge to law enforcement. The training includes ensuring the devices have not expired.

