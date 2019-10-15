Audit shows lapse in PSC bonding protection

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A state audit shows the North Dakota Public Service Commission had a 17-month bonding lapse, which left the agency vulnerable to potential theft.

State Auditor Josh Gallion says state law requires agencies to maintain a bond that essentially acts as insurance should an employee embezzle or commit theft, while the legal case against the worker makes its way through the court.

The auditor notes he isn’t aware of any unlawful activity that happened during the gap in bond coverage from January 2018 through May 2019.

The PSC regulates utilities, telecommunications, railroads and oil pipelines.

