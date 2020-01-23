1  of  2
Autopsy: Selina Not Afraid died of hypothermia

(AP) — An autopsy has found that a 16-year-old girl who went missing from an Interstate 90 rest stop on New Year’s Day died of hypothermia.

The body of Selena Not Afraid was found about a mile southwest of the rest stop on Monday.

Witnesses reported seeing her walking into a field after a van she was riding in drove off without her.

She and another woman were waiting for someone to arrive and drive them home to Hardin when she was last seen alive.

The woman was subsequently picked up by a relative.

Big Horn County Undersheriff Eric Winburn says there was no evidence of violence. 

