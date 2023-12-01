NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Everyone has their own Christmas list and is checking it twice, but you may not be the only one doing a little Christmas shopping.

The holidays are considered to be the best time of the year for many here in North Dakota and all over the world, and with online shopping at an all-time high, many of us may be a bit worried about ‘Porch Pirates’ — people who steal packages left for delivery outside doors and in mail rooms before their rightful recipients can reach them, and across the nation, it is reported 49 million Americans have had at least one package stolen in the past 12 months.

“If you’re having things ordered online, if you’re having things delivered to your house make sure you’re either there, you’re trying to track it, so you can pick those up right away. The other option is to have it delivered to a secure site, maybe at your work to an actual pick-up point some place where it’s going to be monitored at all times. So it’s not there sitting to where somebody comes along and steals it,” said Shawn Wegner, a Patrol Lieutenant at Minot Police Department.

Scams are also skyrocketing during the holiday season and now criminals are using artificial intelligence as a way to steal personal and financial information.

“If you’re purchasing online make sure you’re on a secure site, safeguard your credit cards and things of that nature, identity theft is at the rise at all times and this time of year is going to be one of those ones because there’s a lot more purchases going on throughout this shopping season,” said Wegner.

During the holidays, your car can become a magnet for thieves, so locking those car doors is also at the top of Lieutenant Wegner’s advice along with traveling with others

“If you are shopping, try to limit just being by yourself, you can travel in pairs or groups, that’s your best bet, but while you’re doing that safeguard your personal items, you know your wallets, your purse, whatever items you may be keeping your money in,” said Wegner.

Criminals tend to strike during the holiday season because they know people are doing their holiday shopping, so just be sure to stay aware of your surroundings, and make sure to bring those expensive items straight home instead of leaving them in your car.

Lieutenant Wegner also recommends not taking your money out until you’re asked if you can avoid cash, then do so.