Average price for gasoline in ND drops below $2 a gallon, cheapest since 2008

Some good news for a change — the average price for a gallon of regular gas in North Dakota has fallen below $2 — the lowest this year in over 5 months and the cheapest for this day in November since 2008.

According to the AAA – The Auto Club Group, today’s average price of $1.99 is the lowest this year since June 16. And you’d have to go back 12 years to find gas at this price in North Dakota on November 23.

Last year at this time, the average price per gallon was $2.53.

While motorists in many North Dakota communities have been paying below $2 a gallon for several weeks, 27 percent of gas stations in the state are still selling gas above that level.

In normal years, says AAA, this is a busy travel week. But holiday travel wishes are colliding with mounting concerns about the increase in global coronavirus cases and the reinstatement of lockdown policies.

Earlier this year, AAA projected at least a 10 percent decrease in holiday travel. It now expects the number to be lower than originally forecasted.

The nationwide average price for gas is $2.10, the lowest price since 2015 for the Thanksgiving holiday week.

For more information on gas prices and a gas price calculator for trip planning, visit www.AAA.com/gas.