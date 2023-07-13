NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Summer and backyards go hand-in-hand, and this time of year, the backyard calls for entertaining, working, exercising, relaxing, and reconnecting. That’s why you should be careful when renovating that space.

According to a news release from TurfMutt Foundation, if you want to make improvements to the yard, you should avoid some of these common renovation mistakes.

“Mulligan the TurfMutt and I recently moved into a new home and we were reminded about some of the backyard renovation pitfalls that can be easy to fall into,” said President and CEO of the TurfMutt Foundation, Kris Kiser. “By keeping a few basic principles in mind when embarking on backyard improvements, families can set themselves up for backyard fun this summer and beyond.”

Here are the top six backyard renovation mistakes people should avoid making:

Not considering the yard’s full potential. A yard has the ability to safely and comfortably accommodate a range of functions like outdoor officing, a play area for kids, and a place to enjoy a meal. Using fake grass. Plastic grass doesn’t have the same benefits as real grass does, like producing oxygen, carbon sequestration, urban heat dissipation, or reducing air pollution. Real grass is also easier on feet and paws and acts as a natural air conditioner. Forgetting the “right plant, right place” rule. It’s the “Golden Rule” of the backyard. It’s more than knowing which plants will thrive where and choosing the right plants for your micro-climate and lifestyle provides less work for you to have to do later. Not treating the yard as part of the connected ecosystem. Since yards connect to community green spaces, it’s important to provide food and shelter for pollinators. You can support pollinators with a balance of grasses, flowers, shrubs, and trees. Not utilizing community spaces. Parks can be an expansion of your own backyard, and not only do these areas give a change of scenery, but they are also beneficial for people who have either a small yard or no yard at all. Forgetting about safety. Outdoor power equipment can make projects easier, but it’s so important to keep safety in mind.