The most gentle form of natural teeth whitening is whitening toothpaste.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Tooth decay and gum disease are related to almost 60 other health problems, including diabetes, heart conditions, and Alzheimer’s disease.

According to a news release, tooth decay affects 90% of people, and gum disease affects nearly 50% of those same people.

Untreated tooth decay cost the U.S. nearly $46 million in 2015.

There are 10 tips to do to prevent tooth decay.