Avoiding Mosquito Bites; What Attracts Them the Most

WDAY (Fargo)– Mosquitoes aren’t usually very picky when looking for someone to bite, but there are certain factors that make some more appealing.

Some studies say around 80 percent of what attracts the biters is related to genetics.

Your blood type plays a big role, too. Type O blood gets bitten the most.

Mosquitos are also extra in-tune to the chemicals living beings give off, so sweat and bacteria on the skin is extra tempting, as well. Though one of the main attractors: Just breathing.

You join the group of most-prone if you’ve been drinking alcohol, working out, are pregnant, or even overweight, because your body is warmer, working harder and breathing more.

Ben Prather with Cass County Vector Control says, “I think everybody should just take the same precautions. If you’re not hounded by mosquitoes good for you. But it’s always wise to take that personal precaution.”

Because breathing is a leading attractor, mosquito traps are made to mimic humans by producing CO2, as well as other chemicals like those found in sweat.