NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Kids, according to one local mom, grow like weeds, so being sure to have a size up is imperative.

Welcome to this week’s Baby Beat, this week it’s all about the down and dirty.

For much of history, infant sanitary needs were handled by putting absorbent material such as moss or rags into a sort of sling under the baby; the absorbent material was then periodically replaced as time went on.

It wasn’t until 1942 that the first disposable diaper was created in Sweden. It was nothing more than an absorbent pad held in place with a pair of rubber pants.

But now as we see prices rise left and right, not everyone can afford the modern-day diaper.

“It seems like each day we run into somewhere between five and eight households that are looking for diapers. It may not seem like all that much but diapers are roughly about $40 a box for several of the sizes, so they add up really quick. And if you’re struggling financially, as far as buying groceries, fixing the car, paying the heat bill, the rent, that type of thing, you know everything adds up and diapers are a big hit for a lot of new moms,” said the Founder of the Bismarck Dream Center, Jim Barnhardt.

Mom, Samantha La Fond, says one of the only great things about buying diapers nowadays is the size return incentive many stores offer.

“Usually it depends on what store if they have the same brand with the same barcode and all that they’ll take it back, usually Walmart and Target,” said Moffit Mom, Samantha La Fond.

And at places like the Bismarck Dream Center, they’re helping new and old moms with baby clothes, formula, and of course, diapers.

Barnhardt says they are seeing a need for certain sizes in particular.

“Apparently, there are a lot of big babies here in town. We are in need of size 5 and six diapers especially,” said Barnhardt.

Aside from the price of baby diapers and where you can get them.

What about changing them? La Fond says diaper changing time can be a handful.

“With her, there was one time she blew out all the way up her back, but luckily she was wearing a onesie, so it didn’t get quite everywhere, but we had to wash her car seat and everything, it was bath day luckily,” said La Fond.

She says to take a deep breath during these times, just relax and know that nine times out of 10, your experience is normal.

Mama La Fond even shared a changing time hack that helped her tremendously.

“Usually what we do is we just skip the diaper changing table altogether because we used it maybe twice and then it was just out of the way and all that we did was just lay a towel down, lay the kids down, take off the dirty diaper, wipe them down real quick throw on the next one and kind of move on,” said La Fond.

The CDC offers a friendly seven-step safe diaper-changing routine.

And the Bismarck Dream center isn’t the only place assisting with free supplies, feel free to check out the Women’s Care Center in Bismarck, Ministry on the Margins, and even Project BEE in Minot.

Cashwise Foods donated a large number of gift cards to the dream center that Barnhardt says will assist them in restocking diapers and much more for local moms.

As Giving Hearts Day approaches, he also shared the center’s goal of $100,000 which would greatly assist them.

To learn more about how you can donate or receive diapers, you can visit the Dream Center’s website.