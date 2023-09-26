NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Back in October of 2021, Culver’s made a dream a reality when they turned the CurderBurger from a joke into something real.

According to a news release, the one-day debut that year, and an extended encore in 2022, that same burger is coming back on Monday, October 2.

In response to people flocking to restaurants to get the burger last year, Culver’s is giving people what they’ve called for, and the CurderBurger will be available until Tuesday, October 31.

“The enthusiasm we’ve seen since the CurderBurger’s inception continues to amaze us,” said Culver’s Director of Menu Development, Quinn Adkins. “We can’t wait to bring it back for a third year, and we hope this only-at-Culver’s delight continues to bring smiles to our guests’ faces as it has since it debuted two years ago.”

The Deluxe ButterBurger is topped with a crown of golden-fried cheese which offers a warm, buttery crunch and gooey cheddar in every bite. The crown is made of yellow and white cheddar cheese curds, surrounded by seasoned breadcrumbs, which makes it the cheesy topping to the classic ButterBurger.

Those who post a picture enjoying the CurderBurger on social media will also have the chance to win Culver’s swag. All they need to do is post their photo with #ReturnoftheCurderBurger from October 4 through October 18.

The return is also going along with National Cheese Curd Day on October 15, which was invented by Culver’s and celebrated everywhere.

Culver’s has five reasons to celebrate National Cheese Curd Day, and there are:

Culver’s Wisconsin Cheese Curds are made with fresh dairy from Wisconsin family farms. For over 20 years, every cheese curd has come from LaGrander Hillside Diary. Culver’s has served over 41 million orders of cheese curds in 2022. One cheese curd contains one of two types of cheeses: white or yellow cheddar. Curdis the Curd Nerd will take over the @culvers account on National Cheese Curd Day.

