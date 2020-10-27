Backers get needed funds for North Dakota Roosevelt library

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 18, 2017, file photo shows the scenic landscape near the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. Roosevelt hunted and ranched in the area in the 1880s. Theodore Roosevelt credited his time hunting and ranching in North Dakota with shaping him into the man who would become the nation’s 26th president. Now, enthusiasts are working to establish a Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in the North Dakota Badlands where he spent nearly four years in the late 1800s. (AP Photo/Carey J. Williams, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Microsoft, a Walmart heir, and a Fargo media mogul are among the major financial backers of a proposed presidential library for Theodore Roosevelt in the state’s Badlands.

The North Dakota Legislature last year approved $50 million to operate the library, but specified it must be matched by $100 million in private money to build it.

The library foundation announced that it had obtained the $100 million in commitments late Tuesday, on what would be Roosevelt’s 162nd birthday.

Roosevelt lived in North Dakota for four years before he went on to become the 26th U.S. president.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

COVID Memorial

Risk Level Change

YHF

Bis Mask Mandate

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 10/27

Voter Attire

Testing Equipment

Early Voting

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 10/27

Tuesday's Forecast: Warmer with a morning wintry mix

Women's Small Business Month

Recovery Reinvented

National Day Calendar: American Beer Day

WDA Volleyball

Rugby Volleyball

Consumer Alert: FTC reports consumers lost $117 million to social media scams in first half of 2020

Beach Football

Tom Barry Settlement

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 10/26

Bismarck Volleyball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss