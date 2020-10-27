Backers get needed funds for North Dakota Roosevelt library

FILE – This June 18, 2017, file photo shows the scenic landscape near the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. Roosevelt hunted and ranched in the area in the 1880s. Theodore Roosevelt credited his time hunting and ranching in North Dakota with shaping him into the man who would become the nation’s 26th president. Now, enthusiasts are working to establish a Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in the North Dakota Badlands where he spent nearly four years in the late 1800s. (AP Photo/Carey J. Williams, File)

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Microsoft, a Walmart heir, and a Fargo media mogul are among the major financial backers of a proposed presidential library for Theodore Roosevelt in the state’s Badlands.

The North Dakota Legislature last year approved $50 million to operate the library, but specified it must be matched by $100 million in private money to build it.

The library foundation announced that it had obtained the $100 million in commitments late Tuesday, on what would be Roosevelt’s 162nd birthday.

Roosevelt lived in North Dakota for four years before he went on to become the 26th U.S. president.