NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Tides have been turning on vaccine mandates.

So, what decisions, if any, are being made in regard to giving soldiers back pay who were discharged for refusing the vaccine?

KX News sat down with Congressman Kelly Armstrong to find out.

“We negotiated that those requirements are no longer needed in order to serve, which is really important. Particularly because we have a readiness issue, we have a recruitment issue. That was the first step. The second step is ensuring that, as we learn more and more about this and how this works, we have to do whatever we can to treat those people fairly. At the same time, recognizing that the military chain of command is really really important in force readiness. So, it’s going to be up to congress to have those hearings, figure out what the appropriate way forward is, and get people whole again that really should have never been penalized in the first place,” said Representative Kelly Armstrong.

From now on, Commanders will have the ability to consider vaccination status when making decisions about deployments and assignments.