Bad day for COVID-19 in ND: 18 deaths, record 877 new cases, active cases top 5,000 mark; total positives pass 30,000

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed a record 877 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 15, bringing the total positives since testing began to 30,517.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,247 as of October 15. That’s up 300 cases from October 14.

Of the new positives, 108 were in Burleigh County and 29 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 16 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (223 new positives) and Grand Forks County (113 new positives) account for 38 percent of the new cases on October 15.

Williams County had 35, Stark County had 26 and Ward County had 116.

Deaths

Eighteen new deaths were reported:

A woman in her 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Grand Forks County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 60s from Towner County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 388 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 296 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 71 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 21 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 24,882 people are considered recovered from the 30,517 positive cases, an increase of 465 people from October 14.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 15 (465) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (877).

Of the 5,247 active cases in North Dakota as of October 15, Burleigh County has 890 cases. Cass County has 1,045 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 400. Morton County has 315 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 28 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 15.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 23 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 15.

Stark County has 245, Ward County has 445and Williams County has 249 active cases.

As of October 15, every county in North Dakotas has at least one active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

148 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 15, up 10 from October 14. A total of 1,221 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (7,231 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,930 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 24 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (5,211 cases) and Morton County (1,824 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,550 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,131, Ward County has 1,801 and Mountrail County has 390.

Other Data

A total of 266,863 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 236,346 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 11 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (13,640 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (8,422 cases) and household contact (4,791 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 34 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.