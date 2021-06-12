Bail set at $500K for man accused of 4 Fargo robberies

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Bail has been set at $500,000 cash for a man accused of robbing four Fargo businesses.

Twenty-one-year-old Hunter Havisto made his first court appearance Friday in Cass County District Court. Havisto is charged with four counts of robbery, one count of attempted robbery, two counts of burglary and three counts of theft.

Havisto is accused of robbing a Walmart, two convenience stores and a pawn shop this week.

Authorities say a pawn shop employee fired shots at a stolen car that Havisto used to get away from Thursday’s robbery. He was not injured. Havisto was later arrested after police located the stolen car.