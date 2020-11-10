Bail set for Fargo man charged in Wisconsin police shootings

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CRIME TRACKER ARRAY_1559163946710.png.jpg

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bail was set at $1.5 million for a North Dakota man accused of wounding two police officers in eastern Wisconsin.

Twenty-three-year-old Nathanael Benton, of Fargo, is charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide/use of a dangerous weapon as well as possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.

This undated photo provided by the Fargo Police Department shows Nathanael Benton. Police said Benton is suspected in a shooting that left two officers wounded in Delafield, Wisc., early Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Benton is wanted for attempted murder in North Dakota and remains at large. (Fargo Police Department via AP)

The officers, one from Delafield and one from Hartland, were shot Friday in Waukesha County, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee.

Police chiefs in both the communities have declined to identify the officers, both of whom suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting set off a nine-hour manhunt for Benton.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

KX Convo: Jim Schwartz

Caring Rose Week

Supreme Court to hear arguments in case regarding the Affordable Care Act

Wind Turbines

Twice Blessed

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/9

Traveling Nurses

ATW: Trey Jacob

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/9

ATW: South Prairie Athletics

ATW: Drake-Anamoose Football

ATW: Matt Festch

Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 11/9

Monday Weather: Cold with light snow for some

NDC NOV 9

Kenmare Honkers Volleyball

Abbey Kubas

Beulah Miners Volleyball

Plays of the week

Minot flood control update

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss