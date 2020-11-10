Bail set for Fargo man charged in Wisconsin police shootings

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Bail was set at $1.5 million for a North Dakota man accused of wounding two police officers in eastern Wisconsin.

Twenty-three-year-old Nathanael Benton, of Fargo, is charged in Waukesha County Circuit Court with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide/use of a dangerous weapon as well as possession of a firearm by an out-of-state felon.

This undated photo provided by the Fargo Police Department shows Nathanael Benton. Police said Benton is suspected in a shooting that left two officers wounded in Delafield, Wisc., early Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Benton is wanted for attempted murder in North Dakota and remains at large. (Fargo Police Department via AP)

The officers, one from Delafield and one from Hartland, were shot Friday in Waukesha County, about 27 miles west of Milwaukee.

Police chiefs in both the communities have declined to identify the officers, both of whom suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting set off a nine-hour manhunt for Benton.