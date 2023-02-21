(KXNET) — The Bakken wants to increase oil production in our state. But to do that, they need more workers.

And right now, they’re looking everywhere for help.

Ron Ness, the President of the North Dakota Petroleum Council says in December, oil production was down due to cold weather.

But he says production should bounce back for the month of January.

Hiring more workers can also lead to an increase in oil production in our state.

Ness says he’d like to recruit workers from in-state, out-of-state, and even from out of the country.

“We have to engage and show them the opportunities that we have right here in North Dakota for them to be employed. One in five North Dakotans is working directly or indirectly for the oil and gas industry. And we have to show that that’s a tremendous career path and a lot of opportunities in different areas. But secondly, I think that we have to look well out beyond our borders. We are hoping for immigration reform,” said Ness.

Ness says recruiting more workers would increase the need for more hotels, restaurants, daycares, and other services, which would also bring more jobs for people.