Bankrupt Dean Foods may have a buyer — if the feds approve

FILE – In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo Jessica Walton, of Guthrie, Okla., reaches for a container of milk at a grocery store in Edmond, Okla. On Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, Dean Foods, the nation’s largest milk processor, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and said it may sell the company off to the Dairy Farmers of America. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

The largest U.S. milk processor could have a buyer to pull it from bankruptcy.

Dairy Farmers of America bid $425 million for Dean Foods’ delivery system, 44 facilities and other company assets.

The major farmer-owned cooperative would also assume some of Deans’ liabilities.

It will be up to the Justice Department to approve or deny the deal after looking into anti-trust concerns.

Dean filed for bankruptcy in November.

Losing the milk processor could have a big impact on U.S. dairy farmers.

Dean attributes its financial struggles to a decline in traditional milk sales.

Americans are opting for other lower-calorie drinks like plant-based milk alternatives.

But dairy products are still popular, especially cheese, butter and specialty milks.