Bankrupt Dean Foods may have a buyer — if the feds approve

The largest U.S. milk processor could have a buyer to pull it from bankruptcy.
Dairy Farmers of America bid $425 million for Dean Foods’ delivery system, 44 facilities and other company assets.
The major farmer-owned cooperative would also assume some of Deans’ liabilities.
It will be up to the Justice Department to approve or deny the deal after looking into anti-trust concerns.
Dean filed for bankruptcy in November.
Losing the milk processor could have a big impact on U.S. dairy farmers.
Dean attributes its financial struggles to a decline in traditional milk sales.
Americans are opting for other lower-calorie drinks like plant-based milk alternatives.
But dairy products are still popular, especially cheese, butter and specialty milks.