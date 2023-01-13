NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Wildcard weekend starts Saturday around the NFL.

And purple and gold fans are eager to see Sunday’s game as the Vikings host the Giants.

The Vikings already beat New York on Christmas Eve by a field goal.

But Aaron Thompson with Souris River Brewing says despite North Dakota being filled with Viking fans, he’s not expecting a packed house on Sunday.

That’s because he says more fans recently prefer to drink a cold one and scream at the TV from the couch, rather than from a barstool.

“When I was younger, you had to go to the bar to see the game on the big screen or you were going to watch it on your friend’s small tv that got maybe questionable quality picture, but now everyone’s got HD TVs that are 80 inches wide in their living room,” said Souris River Brewing Owner, Aaron Thompson.

This is the Vikings’ first time hosting a playoff game in five years.