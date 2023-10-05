NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — We’ve been feeling some cooler temps recently, and while a hard frost usually means goodbye to mosquitos and yellowjackets, there’s another unsightly bug you may see this month.

Boxelder bugs are around most of the year, but they’re most noticeable in the fall, as swarms of them look for a warm place, which may include your house or apartment.

But their time is short, so you don’t need to worry about them for long. But experts say to get rid of them, you don’t have to start spraying.

Instead, you should seal your doors, windows, and any small cracks or holes a bug could fit through. If you still find them, experts say to try sweeping or vacuuming them up but don’t step on them because they can stain surfaces.

The good news, bug experts say, is boxelder bugs won’t hurt you.

“Something very interesting about them is they don’t reproduce indoors,” explained NDSU Extension’s Horticulture Agent, Emily How. “So, if you do have some coming indoors, they’re not going to reproduce, you’re not going to have a whole family of boxelder bugs all winter long inside your house. They are just seeking those warmer locations and they’ll die off in a few days.”

You may also see pill bugs in your house this time of year. Experts say pill bugs are not harmful either, but can be a sign of something decaying in your home.