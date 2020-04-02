BCBSND waives out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and treatment

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) said Thursday it is waiving out-of-pocket costs for members needing inpatient or outpatient treatment for COVID-19.

Effective through May 31, the announcement applies to BCBSND members on fully insured group and individual plans. BCBSND is also working with its self-funded employers to assist them in meeting the needs of their employees during the pandemic.

“As the largest nonprofit provider of health insurance in our state with an 80-year history of helping our customers navigate their health care needs, we felt it was important to do what we can to remove some level of financial uncertainty in the midst of this unprecedented crisis,” said Dan Conrad, BCBSND President & CEO.

Out-of-pocket costs include incremental medical co-pays, deductibles and co-insurance charges related to treatment for COVID-19 and will be paid at in-network rates. Treatment may include in-patient hospital admissions and outpatient treatment for the virus.

For more information about BCBSND’s expanded coverage, visit www.bcbsnd.com/covid-19.