Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

BCBSND waives out-of-pocket costs for COVID-19 testing and treatment

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota (BCBSND) said Thursday it is waiving out-of-pocket costs for members needing inpatient or outpatient treatment for COVID-19.

Effective through May 31, the announcement applies to BCBSND members on fully insured group and individual plans. BCBSND is also working with its self-funded employers to assist them in meeting the needs of their employees during the pandemic.

“As the largest nonprofit provider of health insurance in our state with an 80-year history of helping our customers navigate their health care needs, we felt it was important to do what we can to remove some level of financial uncertainty in the midst of this unprecedented crisis,” said Dan Conrad, BCBSND President & CEO.

Out-of-pocket costs include incremental medical co-pays, deductibles and co-insurance charges related to treatment for COVID-19 and will be paid at in-network rates. Treatment may include in-patient hospital admissions and outpatient treatment for the virus.

For more information about BCBSND’s expanded coverage, visit www.bcbsnd.com/covid-19.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Tiger King Donut

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tiger King Donut"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/2"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/2"

BIRD DOG CHAMP

Thumbnail for the video titled "BIRD DOG CHAMP"

Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & snowy conditions impact most of ND today"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Grocery Store

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grocery Store"

2 Exec Orders April 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Exec Orders April 1"

Nursing Exam Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nursing Exam Issue"

Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 1st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

MHA Nation

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Nation"

Girls Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girls Hockey"

RJR Remembrance

Thumbnail for the video titled "RJR Remembrance"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Oil Supply

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Supply"

Airports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airports"

Cake Dreams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cake Dreams"

Online Grocery Surge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Grocery Surge"

Soup Kitchen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup Kitchen"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge