BCI to investigate Fargo officer’s actions during protest

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will conduct an independent review of Fargo’s former deputy police chief, who went undercover without telling anyone during a May gathering in memory of George Floyd.

Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson resigned following a May 30 gathering that turned violent.

The city requested the Attorney General’s office investigate Osmundson’s actions.

Mayor Tim Mahoney said he and Police Chief David Todd and the City Attorney’s Office don’t feel there is evidence to charge Osmundson with a crime. But the mayor said they felt it’s important to request an independent review.