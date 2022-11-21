NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Outdoor enthusiasts need to be aware of early ice conditions before traveling onto and across North Dakota waters.

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, a few reminders include:

Edges firm up faster than farther out from shore.

Snow insulates ice, which in turn inhibits solid ice formation, hiding cracks in weak and open water areas.

Ice can form overnight, causing unstable conditions. Ice thickness is not consistent, as it can vary significantly within a few inches

Avoid cracks, pressure ridges, slushy, or darker areas that signal thinner ice. The same goes for ice that forms around partially submerged trees, brush, embankments, or other structures.

Anglers should drill test holes as they make their way out on the lake, and an ice chisel should be used to check ice thickness while moving around.

Daily temperature changes cause ice to expand and contract, affecting its strength.

The following minimums are recommended for travel on clear-blue lake ice formed under ideal conditions. However, early in winter, it’s a good idea to double these figures to be safe: 4 inches for a group walking single file; 6 inches for a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle; 8-12 inches for an automobile; and 12-15 inches for a pickup/truck.

And some life-saving tips: