NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — If you are traveling on Friday or throughout the weekend, make sure you are prepared when you go behind the wheel.

According to thezebra.com, here is what you should have in case of winter emergencies:

Extra Warm Clothes – it is always great to have extra warm clothes, like hats, scarves, face masks, gloves, etc.

– it is always great to have extra warm clothes, like hats, scarves, face masks, gloves, etc. Emergency Thermal Blankets – any type of blanket would work, but it is great to have an emergency thermal blanket too. These blankets help you stay warm longer in winter temps.

– any type of blanket would work, but it is great to have an emergency thermal blanket too. These blankets help you stay warm longer in winter temps. Disposable Hand Warmers – Your hands, ears, and feet are three places on your body where heat escapes your body the fastest. Because of this, hand warmers are essential.

– Your hands, ears, and feet are three places on your body where heat escapes your body the fastest. Because of this, hand warmers are essential. An Emergency Phone Charger – we all have cell phones these days, and having a portable charger ready to help you in an emergency situation is vital.

– we all have cell phones these days, and having a portable charger ready to help you in an emergency situation is vital. Jumper Cables – you should have these ready all year long, but especially in the winter.

– you should have these ready all year long, but especially in the winter. Emergency Car Battery Charger – this would be a great addition to those jumper cables.

– this would be a great addition to those jumper cables. Flashlights or Lanterns – we are dealing with the cold and long winter nights, so light will be very important. And don’t forget to have extra batteries.

– we are dealing with the cold and long winter nights, so light will be very important. And don’t forget to have extra batteries. Flares or glow sticks – this can alert other drivers and emergency personnel that you’re experiencing a problem.

KX News also spoke with Bismarck Police on what we need to do to be ready for any emergency.

“If you are stranded, stay with your car. Make sure that the tailpipe is free and not covered by snow, so you don’t get carbon monoxide poisoning. Run your car for 10 minutes or so and shut it off to make sure the engine is safe and ready to go,” said Clint Fuller of the Bismarck Police.

Police say being safe on our roads is their number one priority, and they say not to drive far from home over the next couple of days if you don’t have to.