NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — This month is Healthy Aging Month, and the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) has a few steps people can take for healthy aging and good brain health.

“Lifestyle choices are integral to healthy aging, protecting brain health, and reducing the risk of developing dementia,” said AFA’s President & CEO Charles J. Fuschillo Jr. “Healthy aging month is a great time to remind people that healthy aging is something everyone should prioritize because it’s never too soon to start.”

AFA is encouraging people to follow these steps to help promote good brain health, along with healthy aging.

Eat well: This means to adopt a low-fat diet that’s high on fruits and veggies. It also means to take a daily vitamin. As well as limiting the intake of red meats, fried and processed foods, salt, and sugar. Heart-healthy foods are brain-healthy. Stay active: Physical activity increases the blood flow to the brain and helps improve mood and overall well-being. Brisk walks benefit brain health, aerobics can boost heart rate, and weight training builds strength and flexibility. Learn new things: You can challenge your brain by investing in a new hobby or even brushing your teeth with your non-dominant hand. These things stimulate the brain by forcing it to think outside a regular routine. Get enough sleep: Getting enough, consistent sleep every night is crucial, this is seven to nine hours a night. A good sleep environment helps too, this is a dark, quiet, and cool space. Mind the meds: Since medication affects everyone differently when you start a new one, you should talk with your doctor or a pharmacist. Stop smoking and limit alcohol: Smoking increases the risk of other illnesses, and too much alcohol impairs judgment and causes accidents. Stay connected: Having an active social life is important for brain health, cognitive stimulation, and mood. Have friends or family over for a meal, games, or just to hang out. Engage with your community and other group activities. Know your blood pressure: This impacts cognitive functioning. See your physician regularly to check it and make sure it’s in a normal range. See the doctor: Maintain checkups since health screenings are key for managing chronic illnesses that impact brain health. Talk to your physician if you have any concerns or questions about your health. Get a memory screening: Brains need regular checkups too. These screenings are noninvasive and quick.

Anyone who wants to learn more about healthy aging and promoting good brain health can contact the AFA’s Helpline at (866) 232-8484 or visit their website.