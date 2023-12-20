NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — While the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is getting ready for high volumes of travel for the holiday season, so should those traveling through.

According to a news release, the official end-of-the-year travel period begins on Thursday, December 21, and will last through Tuesday, January 2.

TSA says December 21 and 29 and January 1 will be the busiest days.

“We are prepared to handle the busy passenger volumes this winter holiday season,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “TSA’s continued success during this record year for travel is a direct result of teamwork, planning, and professional execution across the agency, from our frontline employees to those behind the scenes; partnerships with airports and air carriers; and innovative checkpoint technologies that improve security effectiveness, efficiency, and the passenger experience.”

Thankfully, TSA always has tips and reminders for traveling.

Pack smart by starting with an empty bag. By doing this, you know what’s in your bag at all times and not packing firearms or other prohibited things. You can always check “What Can I Bring?” on the TSA website. Arrive early. Airports will be busy, so arriving early guarantees that you can park your car, return a rental car, check bags, and go through security. Bring the right ID and have it out in screening. Make sure you have the right forms of ID with you, starting May 7, 2025, every traveler will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license. Make sure gifts can be inspected. TSA suggests using gift bags or wrapping gifts when you get to where you are going as they may be inspected. Prepare, pack, and declare firearms. If you are going to be traveling with firearms, make sure they are packed properly and declared with the airline. If you’re unsure about how to pack or declare, you can check out this website. Be aware of checkpoint technology. TSA uses different security methods and technologies to make screening easier. Some places have Computed Tomography which has 3-D images of bags, this technology allows passengers to keep liquids and laptops in their bags. Travel with TSA PreCheck. This is a five-year membership that allows faster checkpoint screening. After getting TSA PreCheck, all you have to do is know your Known Traveler Number (KTN). You can learn more here. Call ahead for passenger support. Anyone who has a disability or medical conditions can call the TSA Cares helpline at (855) 787-2227 at least 72 hours ahead of travel if they have screening questions. Text or message TSA. You can get questions answered in real-time before going to the airport by texting #275-872 or on Facebook. Follow TSO guidance. If you don’t travel often, it’s important to listen to TSOs at security checkpoints.