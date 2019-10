FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota State University says it has added beer and wine to its list of beverages for sale at Bison basketball games and wrestling matches this year.

NDSU says Buffalo Wild Wings will operate the alcohol sales out of a club suite. All fans will have to wear a valid wristband on game day to purchase or possess alcohol.

The athletic department says there’s no timeline for changing the no-alcohol policy at the Fargodome during Bison football games.