Being North Dakota Nice

Since we got all this snow, many people started the day digging their cars out, and some people decided to be North Dakota Nice.

Neighbors in Fargo came out to lend a helping shovel to those in trouble.

These people are helping to dig out a car from the snow, and it’s somebody they don’t know.

For one family, it’s their third car they’ve dug out this morning.

They say they’ll keep going as long as the need is there.

“It’s about being a part of the neighborhood everyone helps each other out everyone gets done quicker and that’s a pretty good part about living in this community.” – Ethan Schaffer, shoveler

