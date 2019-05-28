Best Deals are Now

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

If you're looking for new wheels, now is the best time to get them.

Memorial Day marks the day car manufacturers try to get rid of some of their inventory.

Because of this, they're more likely to strike a deal to sell you the car and get it out of their stockpile.

An area car dealership manager says now is also the best time to trade in your old car, for a new one. "The trade-ins are worth more than they ever have been the used vehicle market is very, very strong along with the new vehicle market as well but from a trade in standpoint you'll probably get more for a trade now than you would a couple years ago," said Brant Wilson, Corwin Sales Manager.

Tax season, labor day, and the end of the year are other peak sale times for cars too.