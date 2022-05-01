BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Beulah Police Department is reporting that 18-year-old Tyler Schaefer is missing after last being seen walking by the Congregational Church in Beulah around 3 a.m. on May 1.

Photo of Tyler Shaefer provided by the Beulah Police Department

According to Beulah Police Chief Frank Senn, there is no indication that Tyler was in any danger and says after speaking with friends and family it is very out of context for him to not return home.

Police Chief Senn stated that it is believed that Tyler is on foot and is described as 5’11” 160 lbs with blonde hair.

If you have information regarding the potential whereabouts of Tyler please contact the Beulah Police Department at 701-873-5252.