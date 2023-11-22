NORH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Have feral pigs gone wild in our state? The simple answer: not quite.

Although, the Canadian government says they’re seeing an explosion in feral pigs across the Canadian prairies, especially in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

North Dakota is currently taking steps to prevent the invasion of hogs crossing our border. The University of Saskatchewan is studying this threat along our northern border and the research institution describes the animal as “the most invasive on the planet and an ecological train wreck.”

In a recent ariel view, the university team had spotted feral pigs in both Canada and North Dakota already. Currently, Rolette County has confirmed cases, but there could be more.

“I think that that’s why you’ve seen a lot of attention to feral swine lately. It is because they can damage everything, and they have the potential to really do epic harm. We haven’t seen an invasive species like this in our area,” said Stephanie Shwiff of the USDA.

According to North Dakota Game and Fish, experts say shooting the feral pigs can cause a big mess because it just scatters them across the area. However, trapping them is the best way to eradicate them.

Anyone who observes or suspects the presence of feral pigs should call local law enforcement, the North Dakota Board of Animal Health at 701-328-2655, the Game and Fish Department at 701-328-6300, or the United States Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services at 701-250-4405.