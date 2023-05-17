NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With Summer fast approaching, it’s important to remember to keep your kids safe in all outdoor activities. However, you should also be mindful of other dangers too, specifically lead poisoning.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, the risk for lead poisoning goes up significantly during the summertime, especially among children.

In North Dakota, summer is construction season, which kicks up a lot of dust. According to our state, a lot of structures and buildings built before 1978 may contain a dangerous amount of lead.

So, when our state works to fix these up, tear them down, or improve them, lead dust can go into the air and go practically anywhere.

“Lead poisoning comes from a lot of sources that we know about,” said EPA Deputy Administrator, Janel McCabe, “It can be in the water. It can be in the paint in older homes. It can be in the soil. It can come in air emissions in industry.”

Doctors say to avoid having kids play near or around a construction site. If you see dust on playground equipment, or backyard toys, make sure you clean them before your child uses them.