Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Police say a bicyclist struck by a car in Grand Forks last week has died.

Authorities say 31-year-old Brandin Enderle was riding a bike Sept. 2 when he tried to cross a street and was struck by the vehicle. He was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks where he died Wednesday.

Investigators are still reviewing the case.

No charges have been filed against the driver who struck Enderle.