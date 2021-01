North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum will deliver his “State of the State” address early Tuesday afternoon to a joint session of the 67th Legislative Assembly.

State lawmakers will gather at the Capitol in the House Chamber at 1:00 p.m., and the governor will speak around 1:30 p.m.

Seating in the House chamber will be limited due to COVID-19 protocols.

The event will be broadcast live on KX television and streamed live at the KX News website.