Bighead Carp Caught in James River

The aquatic nuisance, bighead carp, was found for the first time in North Dakota waters according to State Game and Fish.

They report that they recently collected and verified a bighead carp in the James River near LaMoure, N.D.

The fish has previously been found in nearby South Dakota in the lower Missouri River and the James River.

Game and Fish says they’re not surprised but disappointed by the discovery.

“High water levels in the James River this year have facilitated their movements upstream, providing an opportunity for them to enter the state from the South Dakota portions,” ND Game and Fish aquatic nuisance species coordinator Jessica Howell said.

The state agency says they will continue to monitor the situation, but Howell adds, “Once established in a large river system they are virtually impossible to eliminate.”