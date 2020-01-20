Bighorn sheep coming to MHA reservation

This undated photo provided by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department shows a group of bighorn sheep in North Dakota. North Dakota will not have a bighorn sheep hunting season in 2015 for the first time in more than three decades. The state Game and Fish Department is making the move because of the deaths of dozens of sheep last year in the western Badlands due to bacterial pneumonia in the herd. (AP Photo/Courtesy of the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, Craig Bihrle)

(AP) — A new agreement between the state and Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation means bighorn sheep could be roaming the reservation in the next couple weeks.

North Dakota Game and Fish Director Terry Steinwand says 30 to 40 bighorns will be brought to North Dakota once they are captured on a Montana reservation.

They’ll be released in the Mandaree and Twin Buttes areas.

The state-tribal agreement includes a provision for a ram hunting season. Williams says that will depend on how well the animals adapt in their new habitat.