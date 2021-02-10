Bill aims for North Dakota to legally recognize Juneteenth

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A bipartisan bill in the North Dakota Legislature aims to recognize Juneteenth as a ceremonial holiday in the state.

Juneteenth is a day that commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. North Dakota is only one of three states in the nation that does not legally recognize the June 19 holiday.

The legislation is sponsored by two longtime senators, Fargo Democrat Tim Mathern and Grand Forks Republican Ramon Holmberg.

The pair backed successful legislation 30 years ago to recognize the third Monday in January as a state holiday honoring slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.