(KXNET) — A bill in this legislative session aims to protect the rights of Indian children who are in foster care or going through the adoption process.

House Bill 1536 would incorporate the Indian Child Welfare Act into North Dakota Century Code.

The bill is sponsored by Representative Jayme Davis, and its’ goal is to help ensure Native American children who were removed from their homes can still grow up with strong family and cultural ties.

Nationally, the Supreme Court is expected to release a ruling this year on the same federal act, after a Texas lawsuit alleged it allows race-based discrimination.

“We got our goal, which was keeping the preferences,” explained ND House Representative Jayme Davis. “The committee recommended we do a study because we’re not sure what’s going to come down from the Supreme Court — which I am really grateful for. That’s where it started and where it’s at today.”

The bill is currently on the House floor but has yet to be voted on.