Bill aims to stop NDSU relationship with Planned Parenthood

State News

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A House panel has decided further study is needed on a Senate bill that would prohibit North Dakota State University from funneling federal grant money to Planned Parenthood for sex education classes.

Some Republican lawmakers believe the classes could promote abortion. The legislation passed the Senate last month.

The bill ties the Planned Parenthood grant to an appropriations bill that includes separate federal matching money known as challenge grants to North Dakota’s 11 colleges and universities.

Sen. Janne Myrdal, who sponsored the amendment, says the bill came after NDSU officials “ignored” lawmakers’ concerns with the school’s relationship with Planned Parenthood.

