Bill aims to wipe records clean for drunken drivers

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House has endorsed a bill requiring the state’s courts to seal drunk driving records if the offender has stayed out of trouble for at least seven years.

Representatives voted 89-3 on Monday to approve the bill that backers said was aimed at giving convicted drunken drivers who stay out of trouble better odds of getting a job.

Devils Lake Republican Rep. Dennis Johnson also sponsored successful legislation two years ago that sealed the court records of convicted first-time drunken drivers who aren’t charged with another DUI or any other crime for seven years.

Johnson says the latest legislation is retroactive.

