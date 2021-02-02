Bill for in-state Legacy Fund investing gets wide support

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: AP

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State officials and business leaders have voiced strong support for a bill that would create a broader investment policy for North Dakota’s voter-approved oil tax savings account.

The bipartisan legislation would tap 20% of future oil tax collections coming into the Legacy Fund to help establish loans for expensive infrastructure projects and provide capital for in-state companies.

Backers of the bill say less than 2% of the Legacy Fund’s principal is currently invested in North Dakota.

Officials from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota and the Commerce Department and others spoke in favor of the legislation. No one opposed it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/2

A warm Tuesday with snow and dangerously cold temperatures on the way

NDC FEB 2

College Basketball

Class B Basketball

Bishop Ryan Boy's Basketball

Ward County Vaccine Update

Chester County woman celebrates 107th birthday 2 weeks after beating COVID-19

The Door Covid and Recovery

#1 Fan

Native American History

Minimum Wage Bill

Refugee Dance Group

Vaccine Distribution

Masks at Airport

Bus App

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/1

After the Whistle: Get to know the Kenmare Honkers

California Highway 1 Collapse

Weeds Study

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News