Bill for in-state Legacy Fund investing gets wide support

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — State officials and business leaders have voiced strong support for a bill that would create a broader investment policy for North Dakota’s voter-approved oil tax savings account.

The bipartisan legislation would tap 20% of future oil tax collections coming into the Legacy Fund to help establish loans for expensive infrastructure projects and provide capital for in-state companies.

Backers of the bill say less than 2% of the Legacy Fund’s principal is currently invested in North Dakota.

Officials from the state-owned Bank of North Dakota and the Commerce Department and others spoke in favor of the legislation. No one opposed it.