Bill outlines process for ND legislative redistricting

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A panel of North Dakota lawmakers will this year begin the job of redrawing the map of legislative districts.

It’s a process that when finished likely will show a continued loss of political clout in rural areas due to population shifts in the past decade

A bill sponsored by Republican legislative leaders would establish a committee of lawmakers who would craft an outline for legislative redistricting.

It’s aimed at ensuring that each member of the Legislature represents about the same number of people.

The committee would be controlled by Republicans, who hold two-thirds majorities in the state House and Senate.